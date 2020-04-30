This week’s FarmLand: Naughten on GHG emissions; and Glanbia on grain prices…

On this week’s FarmLand episode we focus on the latest government formation developments and we assess the state of play on grain prices.

A possible political union between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party has been a significant talking point this week – but what would such a coalition mean for Irish farming?

Reporter Sylvester Phelan sits down with independent TD Denis Naughten to get his response to the Green Party’s ambition of achieving a 7% average annual reduction in the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The former minister for communications, climate action and the environment also addresses calls for livestock emissions to be given a “different target”.

Meanwhile, as tillage farmers face into uncertain times with regard to grain prices, AgriLand technical tillage journalist, Siobhán Walsh, talks to Donal Moloney grain manager at Glanbia.

In the interview, Moloney offers farmers some solid advice about how to manage risk on-farm by forward selling.

He also outlines the price trends observed over the course of the season and he explains how farmers who opt to forward sell have benefited over the years.

For Moloney, knowing the cost of production is essential; while selling “little and often” is another key take-home message.

