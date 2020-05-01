Pics and prices: Steady trade at Carnaross Mart’s weanling sale

Carnaross Mart is steaming ahead with its online sales through the the Livestock Live (LSL) trading platform, with two rings now in operation at the mart on sale day.

It held its weekly weanling sale on Tuesday last which saw over 200 bulls and just under 200 heifers presented for sale. The weanling sale has moved to an earlier time slot of 3:00pm, with an allocated viewing time operating before hand.

The trade was brisk with both light bulls and heifers in demand; quality lots were a also a strong trade and the auctioneers were comfortably selling a lot per minute on Tuesday evening.

There was an increased number of farmers bidding online from their vehicle outside the mart, waitiing to collect animals if they made successful purchases.

As mentioned, almost 200 heifers went under the hammer on Tuesday. Light lots were a brisk trade with €2.70-2.90/kg freely available for quality lots.

Some sample prices are listed below.