Mixed May bank holiday weather – Met Éireann

After an initial wet start, whilst most areas will remain dry over the May bank holiday weekend, some rainfall may move up across southern counties in the coming days, according to Met Éireann.

Conditions will be mild in sunshine, especially across the midlands and west, the national meteorological office says.

Turning to this morning, and the forecaster notes that it will be relatively cool and showery today, Friday, May 1.

The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the north and north-west, merging into longer spells of rain here with the risk of hail and thunder.

There will be some sunny spells too, the best of these early on in the day; with driest and mildest conditions holding across southern counties.

Highest temperatures will range from 9° and 13° in moderate to fresh west to north-west breezes.

Showers will become confined to north and north-west counties by early tonight.

Overall, it will be dry with long clear spells and just light north-west breezes. A chilly night is expected with lowest temperatures ranging from 1° to 5°, coldest across Munster with some possible grass frost here.

Tomorrow

It will be dry tomorrow, apart from passing showers for northern coasts, Met Éireann says.

Sunny spells will begin and end the day, but it will become cloudier during the afternoon. It will feel a little milder than recent days with highest temperatures ranging 11° to 15°, mildest across the south midlands and east.

Tomorrow night will be a chilly night with clear spells and light easterly breezes. Some grass frost is possible, along with mist patches.

Lowest temperatures will range from 2° to 5°, the meteorological office notes.

Outlook

For Sunday, current indications suggest most areas should remain dry with sunny spells and just light variable breezes.

Highest temperatures will range from 12° to 17°, mildest across the midlands and west.

It will be chilly after dark with lowest temperatures ranging from 2° to 6°.

On Monday, most areas are expected to stay dry with hazy sunshine and light easterly breezes, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will be between 12° and 17° or 18°, with conditions mildest across the west and south-west owing to an easterly flow.

After dark, lowest temperatures will range from 4° to 8° degrees, in moderate south-east breezes.

Frontal cloud and rain may move into the far south-west later in the night, Met Éireann says.