CAP transitional rules vote ‘facilitates re-opening of GLAS’

The European Commission has indicated that member states can reopen their agri–environmental schemes in line with transitional rules, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The European Parliament Agriculture Committee agreed this week to extend the current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for up to two years.

IFA Rural Development Committee chairman Michael Biggins said he believes it is clear that member states could extend existing contracts by one or two years in the transition period.

This is relevant to the 36,000 farmers who will conclude their GLAS [Green Low-Carbon Agri-environment Scheme] contracts at the end of 2020 and the additional 12,000 farmers who will finish at the end of 2021.

The chairman said the next government can’t allow a gap in GLAS payments, stressing that such a void would have a devastating effect on farm income over the next two years.

He noted that the European Commission also pointed out that, under the transitional rules, it’s possible for new farmers to enter into agri-environmental contracts for shorter periods than the normal five years.

This is relevant for the 3,000 AEOS farmers whose contracts finished at the end of 2017, as well as new entrants to farming since 2016 who were denied entry to GLAS.

Biggins said that a strong agri–environmental scheme is vital in the next CAP and reiterated IFA calls for a payment of €10,000 under a general scheme with higher payments for farmers with designated Natura land and commonage.