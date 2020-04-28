FSAI to host free online info event for small food businesses

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced its intention to host a free, informal online event for small food businesses to brush up on the basics of food safety.

This will be the first of a series dubbed ‘Breakfast Bites’, the events are designed by the authority to “provide useful information on the topics you want to know more about”, the FSAI says.

The first of the events will be held online and will last 40 minutes, according to the authority, which added:

It is suitable if you own or work in a small food business and also for those of you who are thinking about setting up a new food business at some stage in the future.

The first event will take place on Tuesday, May 12. To take part, prospective attendees are required to register with the FSAI beforehand, the authority notes.

Helen Crowley of FSAI will give an overview of the basic hygiene requirements food businesses must have in place to ensure that the food bought, produced, served, stored and transported is safe.

In order to join the event on the day, those interested will need a computer, tablet or smartphone.

For further information, those interested in learning more can contact the FSAI through the authority’s website here.