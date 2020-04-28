Sheep marts: Spring lambs make up to €144/head at Dowra Mart

A strong trade was reported by a number of mart managers across the country for all types of stock last week.

Despite the restrictions that are in place and the difficulty in running these sales that a number of mart managers have reported, the trade has not been impacted, with good prices being achieved across the board.

The number of ewes with lambs at foot that are being presented to sales are also on the rise.

According to reports, buyers were keen to get their hands on what stock they could, due to the Ramadan festival.

However, the improved trade over the last few weeks could be set to come to an end, with factory prices, reportedly, set to take a hit over the coming days, which could have a knock-on effect on mart prices.

Taking a look at the mart trade over the past week, spring lambs topped out at €144/head, with lambs, in general, that weighed between 40kg and 50kg made from €130/head up to €140/head.

Although, in some cases, lambs in this weight range sold from €125/head up to €130/head. Lambs weighing between 30kg and 40kg made from €105/head up to €120/head.

In terms of hoggets, sheep weighing upwards of 50kg are selling from €130/head up to €135/head in general. However, hoggets weighing up to 60kg or more are making in around €140/head.

Lighter hoggets, weighing 40-45kg, are making €100-120/head in most marts.

Cast ewe prices have remained strong across marts, especially for well-fleshed sheep. Prices for heavy ewes are ranging from €115/head up to as much as €145/head.

Dowra Mart

Dowra Mart held its weekly sheep sale, albeit under strict protocols, on Friday, April 24. There was a big sale of sheep on the day, with well-fleshed stock a strong trade, according to the mart manager, Terry McGovern.

In general, spring lambs weighing upwards of 40kg made from €120/head up to €144, with some lighter lots (less than 40kg) making between €105/head and €119/head. A pen of lambs weighing 50kg sold for a top price of €144/head.

In terms of hoggets, prices for these lots ranged from €120/head up to €143/head.

Ewes with lambs at foot made from €120/head up to a top price of €208/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: Six spring lambs weighing 40.5kg sold for €119/head;

Four spring lambs weighing 39kg sold for €114/head;

Five spring lambs weighing 35kg sold for €105/head;

18 spring lambs weighing 47kg sold for €140/head. Sample cast ewe prices: Five ewes weighing 80kg sold for €115/head;

Five well-fleshed ewes weighing 95kg sold for €135/head;

13 ewes weighing 74kg sold for €105/head;

Six ewes weighing 83kg sold for €125/head. Sample hogget prices: Advertisement 12 ewe hoggets weighing 40kg sold for €125/head;

11 ewe hoggets weighing 37.5kg sold for €110/head;

15 hoggets weighing 45.5kg sold for €122/head;

22 hoggets weighing 41kg sold for €100/head;

Five ewe hoggets weighing 61kg sold for €143/head.

Carnew Mart

Some 1,471 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, April 23. There was a strong demand for all types of stock, which was similar to the previous week, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

There were strong prices achieved for spring lambs, hoggets and cast ewes. Spring lambs made up to €144.50/head, with hoggets making up to a top price of €145/head.

Well-fleshed ewes made up to €155/head on the day. Feeding ewes sold for €75-115/head. Furthermore, ewes with lambs at foot made from €155/head up to €215/head.

Sample spring lamb prices: 16 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €135/head;

11 lambs weighing 38kg sold for €115/head;

12 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €134/head;

12 lambs weighing 46kg sold for €135.50/head;

12 lambs weighing 50kg sold for €141/head;

19 lambs weighing 47kg sold for €134.50/head. Sample hogget prices: 22 hoggets weighing 53kg sold for €142/head;

42 hoggets weighing 41kg sold for €101/head;

22 hoggets weighing 44kg sold for €120/head;

16 hoggets weighing 44kg sold for €120/head;

19 hoggets weighing 42kg sold for €110/head.

Loughrea Mart

Some 450 sheep were on offer at Loughrea Mart’s first tender sale since the mart reopened under strict protocols and social distancing measures on Thursday, April 23.

There was a very good trade for all types of stock, with buyers keen to get their hands on what sheep they could, due to the Ramadan festival, according to the mart manager, Jimmy Cooney.

The majority of sheep that were on offer consisted of spring lambs, hoggets and cast ewes, with only one pen of ewes with lambs at foot presented for sale.

Spring lambs made up to €131.50/head; lambs weighing between 40kg and 45kg sold for €125-130/head.

In terms of hoggets, prices for these lots ranged from €119/head for factory-fit hoggets up to €134/head for butcher-type stock.

In the cast ewe section, prices for both feeding and heavy-type ewes ranged from €80/head up to €130/head.

Finally, there was one pen of ewes with single lambs at foot; this pen sold for €170/head.