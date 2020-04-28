Arable April makes it to New Zealand

We are now in the the last week of Arable April and pictures continue to fly in from our readers. In the last few days we received shots from Co. Laois to Co. Meath to New Zealand.

The featured image at the top of the article was sent in by James O’Keeffe who was sowing wild bird cover as part of the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS). James was taking a welcome break from the laptop and the day job, as he has been working from home for the past five weeks.

He was planting with an Amazone drill which can be seen in this image (below).

David Buchanan sent in the shots in the gallery below. His son Mark (pictured) was out rolling. To put some perspective on the picture, Mark is 6ft 4in and the tractor pulling the outfit is 300HP.

Thomas Cushen was spreading fertiliser earlier in the month in Co. Laois.

Brendan Hennessey was also rolling. He was in Co. Laois and had a few stones to pick as well.

John Fitzpatrick was also in Co. Laois. He was enjoying the sunset after a long day’s work sowing and rolling an organic combi-crop of barley, oats and peas.

The Nugents were out exploring in the oilseed rape crop. Keiko sent in these colourful pictures.

Lorcan Lawlor sent in the shots in the gallery (below) of work being carried out on DLS farms.

Gareth Culligan tagged this shot for #ArableApril on Twitter. Gareth direct drills his crops in Co. Louth.

Mikey Kelly was planting Bangor fodder beet in Booleigh, Co. Kildare, destined for finishing cattle next winter.

Photo Competition

If you want to get involved share your pictures on social media using the hashtag #ArableApril and tag @AgriLandIreland and @GrowersGrain.

You can also email your pictures to: [email protected]. Get them in by April 30 to be in with a chance to win, but the most important thing is to have some fun telling the story of tillage.

It’s also great to give some background to the image you send in. So maybe what variety of barley you’re sowing or what the end use of the crop is.

The overall winner of the photo competition will receive a host of AgriLand merchandise as well as an Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) beanie hat, polar shirt and jacket, while there will also be four runner-up prizes of an AgriLand jacket and an IGGG polar shirt and beanie hat.

Follow The Government And HSE Guidelines

Of course, Government and Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines in regard to Covid-19 must always be followed.

Photos should only be taken by machinery operators, who are taking a break, or farmers and agronomists who spot a suitable shot in the course of their own work (whilst on their own). For information from the HSE on Covid-19 click here

Safety When Snapping

As well as following the government and HSE guidelines, farm safety should always be on people’s minds so pictures must be taken in a safe manner.

Some Top Tips For Taking Photos

AgriLand has some top tips for taking pictures on your phone. If you turn the phone on its side and take the picture on landscape it will look better on our site or app.

Also if you tap the main subject of the picture on your phone before you take the photo it might improve your picture. For example, if you are taking a picture of a tractor tap the tractor on your phone and then capture the image.