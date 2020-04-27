Crop walking: Moisture deficit slows spring crop emergence

Jayne Smyth is an agronomist with Glanbia in the north east. She caught up with AgriLand for this week’s installment of the Crop Walk Series amidst one of the busiest periods of the year.

Spring crops are emerging, fungicides are due on winter crops and farmers are selling grain.

This year Glanbia expanded its gluten-free oats area and so Jayne has more oats on her books than normal.

Spring and winter oats

“Spring crops are starting to emerge nicely,” according to Jayne.

“They’ll get an aphicide and herbicide application in the coming days. Weeds are starting to come in those crops.

Manganese deficiency is a problem in the north east so most crops received manganese in the compound fertilisers.

Jayne gave an example of 10-5-23+S with Wolftrax manganese and added that she will advise anyone with a deficiency to follow up with a foliar manganese application with the weed spray.

Winter oats are at GS30 to GS32 and received a growth regulator application of CeCeCe and Tempo, along with the T1 fungicide of Opera and Flexity. Jayne noted that mildew levels are low in crops and there are only small bits of crown rust showing.

HEAR oilseed rape

This year Glanbia started growing a variety of rape called Ergo, a high erucic acid rape (HEAR). The rape has a different higher oil content than traditional varieties and is for industrial use for lubricants.

Approximately 500ac of this crop were planted last autumn and Jayne commented that it “branches out really well” and “appears to be very suitable for Irish conditions”.

“It will get its final fungicide at the beginning of petal fall off which is likely to be in a week’s time. This will consist of Proline and Amistar.”

Winter barley

“All winter barley crops have received their nitrogen and a T1 fungicide (Boogie Xpro), growth regulation and a spring herbicide clean up.

The more forward hybrid barley will receive a T2 and more growth regulation shortly.

The agronomist noted that later sown barley will be a two-spray programme.

Spring barley slow to emerge in dry conditions

Similar to the spring oats, soil moisture deficit is an issue in spring barley. All sowing was finished up over 10 days ago.

“Spring barley is just starting to emerge and it’s suffering from severe drought. The later sown crops are really getting it hard to emerge, but it’s slowly coming.

Manganese deficiency is evident in spring barley because of the dry weather, so it will have to be treated with a foliar spray early.

On aphids, Jayne is monitoring temperatures and aphid numbers and will make decisions on aphicide applications in the coming days.

Winter wheat

Winter wheat has all received its main split of nitrogen. Most of the winter wheat in the area hadn’t received an autumn herbicide so grass weed control was completed over the last two weeks with Pacifica Plus.

“T0 is complete and most crops are at GS30 to GS31. Rust has been evident in some crops, particularly Bennington.

Where rust was active we included Opera (triazole + Stobilurin). A strobilurin was also applied to crops of Bennington where rust wasn’t evident, as a preventative measure.

“The earliest wheat is just approaching T1 timing which will consist of a triazole/SDHI mix and chlorothalonil, probably Adexar.”

Keeping an eye on pests in spring wheat and spring beans

The spring wheat in the area is “flying” according to Jayne. The agronomist is keeping an eye out for pests in all crops and spotted some leather jackets in the spring wheat which is also looking for some rain.

Beans are slow to emerge, but in good news Jayne hasn’t spotted any bean weevil yet, but is monitoring closely.

Potato planting in full swing

Potato planting is in full swing and is progressing well in the good weather conditions.

The early-planted crops with sprouted seed are beginning to emerge.

“Weed control could be a challenge with the residual herbicides. They need moisture on the drill to be effective,” Jayne added.

Forward selling

Glanbia issues grain price offers each week and Jayne noted that this week was particularly busy. She noted that farmers are selling green grain for this harvest and farmers who dry grain are locking in prices for November.

“This week it really picked up,” Jayne commented, while adding that it’s good to see farmers selling to spread risk over the season.