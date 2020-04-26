Pandemic problems range from mart access to health issues

From difficulty in getting to the mart to management of addiction issues in the home and health problems that are being left in abeyance, a whole range of issues are presenting themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic according to Mayo community champion, Caroline Wilson.

There is a growing need for social supports among people who find themselves isolated because of the Covid-19 emergency measures, according to the community champions who have been deployed across Ireland as part of the government’s community call initiative.

They are working with local authorities and local community and voluntary groups to make sure that people who need help get it from trusted experienced sources.

The programme is being coordinated by The Wheel, the national association of charities, and Irish Rural Link, the national network for community groups in disadvantaged and marginalised rural areas. Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural Link, said the initiative is providing much needed support.

“While our community champions are still receiving requests for practical supports like food delivery, there have been more requests for social supports with people having to cocoon for longer, particularly among older people who find themselves isolated from their families and friends.”

Community champions have helped in a whole range of different ways. One provided support to a distressed man who reached out for help on the anniversary of his wife’s death. Others have prepared cooked meals and given emotional support as well as arranging phone credit for isolated older people.

Gaps in services

Deirdre Garvey, CEO of The Wheel, said that working with community organisations, state agencies and the local authorities, the community champions are identifying gaps in services and supports for our most vulnerable citizens during the pandemic.

The physical and mental well-being of ‘cocooned’ people is now emerging as a key concern, and the champions are currently liaising with local services to ensure that these needs are addressed and that nobody is left behind.

In Mayo, Caroline Wilson has been kept busy linking in with the Meals on Wheels network to send out church bulletins and free newspapers as well as other supports to vulnerable and elderly people.

“Recently a homeless issue arose which was very sensitive and support was provided to that person in what was a very difficult situation,” she said.

One of her target groups is cocooners, many of whom have been cocooning for the last six weeks.

“Their friends are in the same age bracket and they are finding the isolation very hard as many don’t have family support locally. Their families are often in cities or if they are nearby, they often have young children,” Caroline said.

“Most of them weren’t availing of services before the pandemic but they are requiring them now. They need someone to pick up shopping or prescriptions.

A lot of people wouldn’t have asked for help out of pride before the pandemic but it has pushed many into a different scenario where the choice is taken from them.

She has found that people in towns can sometimes be more isolated that those in rural communities.

“There can be more checking on neighbours in rural areas. Rural areas can be more co-ordinated than urban areas,” said the Mayo community champion.

An issue affecting farmers that are cocooning is difficulty in getting to marts to buy stock but in many cases, neighbours are providing assistance, Caroline said. “Also, the local farm mart managers are buying and selling cattle on behalf of the cocooners.”

Another problem is that many people are not presenting to GPs and hospitals with health issues such as heart problems and are sometimes leaving it too late, she said.

Croi, the west of Ireland cardiac foundation, has emphasised the importance of people seeking help even if they just have a suspicion that anything is wrong. People should have their Eircode at the ready in case of emergency.

With people being confined to their homes, the impact of addiction issues is being felt more, she said.

“Whereas the person affected might have been out of the house previously and management of the problem was a lot better, it now has become a crisis for many.”

Nobody is left behind

The Mayo community champion said her aim was to ensure that nobody is left behind during the current crisis.

“People might worry about duplication of services but anyone in need of help needs to make sure they get it,” said Caroline, who is a member of the community engagement forum and Mayo Volunteer Centre work group. She also cooks meals at weekends for those in need.

“Mayo has a total population of 130,507, with 20,735 over 65 years-of-age. Those living alone account for 5,967 of that number. There are 13,553 over 70s, with 4,460 of that number living alone. The silver lining of the pandemic is that we will emerge with a better more co-ordinated support service as we have identified the people who are in need.”

For details of the community champions see: www.wheel.ie/champions.