Cull cow prices up €20-40/head at Kilkenny Mart

Kilkenny Mart held its tender cattle sale on Thursday last, April 23. George Candler, the mart’s auctioneer, said that the sale was the most successful one to date, with over 100 buyers in the market for cattle.

“The trade was much firmer with cull cows increasing by €20 to €40/head, with Friesian bullocks peaking at €1.80/kg. There was also more interest in forward store bullocks and heifers, with a lot of top-quality Limousin bullocks – weighing approximately 520kg – making €1,300.

“Quality Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks and heifers were also in demand with a top call of €2.07/kg for Angus bullocks, with their heifer counterparts at €2.00/kg.

“The bulk of Angus and Hereford bullocks ranged from €1.75/kg to €2.11/kg,” he noted.

On the day, the heavier heifer lots made €1.90-2.25/kg or €980-1,685/head; €1.80-2.37/kg or €880-1,070/head was paid for the forward store lots; and the lighter store classes (<400kg) made €1.70-2.35/kg or €580-820/head.

Advertisement

Sample heifer prices: Limousin: 770kg – €1,685 or €2.19/kg;

Aubrac: 510kg – €1,150 or €2.25/kg;

Hereford: 530kg – €1,070 or €2.02/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 525kg – €1,000 or €1.90/kg;

Simmental: 445kg – €1,055 or €2.37/kg;

Charolais: 400kg – €905 or €2.26/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 340kg – €610 or €1.79/kg;

Charolais: 355kg – €820 or €2.31/kg.

In the steer ring, lots weighing 600kg or over sold at €1.60-2.10/kg or €960-1,410/head, while bullocks weighing 500-600kg made €1.85-2.50/kg or €1,020-1,300/head.

In the 400-500kg bracket, steers made €1.75-2.25/kg or €880-1,020/head and the lighter lots – weighing 400kg or less – sold at €1.60-2.50/kg or €500-920/head.

Sample steer prices: Limousin: 680kg – €1,180 or €1.74/kg;

Aberdeen Angus: 690kg – €1,380 or €2.00/kg;

Charolais: 560kg – €1,100 or €1.96/kg;

Belgian Blue: 580kg – €1,220 or €2.10/kg;

Hereford: 465kg – €910 or €1.96/kg;

Limousin: 395kg – €920 or €2.33/kg;

Friesian: 315kg – €535 or €1.70/kg.

In the cow ring, Friesian cull cows traded for €1.15-1.35/kg, while continental types sold for €1.35-1.75/kg.