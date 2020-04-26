Farm sale: ‘Investing in land is still a sure bet…in these uncertain times’

Back in February, AgriLand wrote about Suircastle farm, a model dairy farm with residence, extensive yards and 160ac of top–quality limestone land in the “Golden Vale”, Co. Tipperary.

“If evidence was needed that good-quality farms will always sell then the news that Suircastle, Golden, Co. Tipperary, has sold is a prime example,” said the selling agents.

‘Business can get done’

Described as a ‘model farm’ by joint agents, Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents and Dougan Fitzgerald, the property was on the market at €2.5 million, and is believed to have achieved a figure in excess of that.

Originally a tillage farm, it was purchased in 2003 and subsequently turned into a substantial dairy enterprise, milking over 300 cows. It has top-class facilities with housing for over 500 head in modern buildings including a 14-unit herringbone Alfa Laval parlour.

The farm has all been designed for the easy management of the current dairy operation with internal roads and a paddock-based system all centred around the farmyard. There was also a four-bedroom dormer residence in very good condition throughout, ideal for an owner-occupier or manager.

Commenting on the sale, Paddy Jordan, of Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents, said: “Even in the middle of the current coronavirus crisis, business can get done if you have the right article and that investing in land is still a sure bet…in these uncertain times.”

Both agents report that there are several underbidders looking to acquire either a ready-to-go dairy set up or a top-quality farm suitable for conversion.