Green ambition of 7% annual emissions cut at odds with current 3.5% target…

While the Green Party claims that average greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions can be reduced by 7% per year (at a minimum), this ambition jars significantly with the country’s 10-year Climate Action Plan.

Eamon Ryan, the leader of the Green Party, has written to the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil seeking clarity on 17 red-line issues that the party says it must see commitments on before agreeing to enter into government formation talks.

The first pre-condition outlined in the letter asks if the main party leaders will commit to an average annual reduction in GHG emissions of at least 7% – a move that the party says will require “enormous changes” in the country’s approach to capital expenditure on transport, energy systems and its agricultural practices.

However, this 7% figure appears quite enthusiastic when compared to the reduction targets set out in the Climate Action Plan – published last June – which clearly states that a 3.5% annual emissions reduction is achievable.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment reiterated the current route of travel when it comes to cross-sector emissions reductions over the next decade.

“In the context of increasing Ireland’s climate ambition in line with the EU’s Green New Deal, Minister Richard Bruton asked his department to identify the specific actions and targets which would be required to lift ambition across a range of scenarios.

The Climate Action Plan will reduce emissions by approximately 35% by 2030 (or 3.5% per year on average).

“The plan represents a decisive shift in policy, and sets out clearly for the first time how Ireland can meet it’s legally binding EU 2030 targets.

“To deliver the approximately 35% reduction set out in the Climate Action Plan, we need to deliver one million electric vehicles, 500,000 homes upgrades, 70% renewable electricity, an €80 carbon tax, greater agricultural efficiencies, and the implementation of over 180 actions in the Climate Action Plan.”

In line with such actions, the department contends that the country will achieve cleaner air, warmer homes and a more sustainable economy.

The government has also welcomed the EU New Green Deal, which will see the EU raise its ambition from 40% to 50-55%.

“Ireland supports this and supports delivering net zero greenhouse gas emissions at EU level by 2050.

“This will require further development of the Climate Action Plan, and the inclusion of new ambition and new actions. The Climate Action Plan, like the Action Plan for Jobs, commits to annual updates,” the spokesperson said.

Awaiting response

The Green Party has not yet received a formal response from the party leaders to its correspondence – which was constructed in reply to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s joint framework document for a potential government formation.