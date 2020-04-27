Judge told he’s well qualified to hear ‘infertile bull’ case – as he knows ‘about birds and bees’

By Gordon Deegan

A solicitor has told a judge that he is well qualified to hear a contested infertile bull case as he has an understanding of “the birds and bees” and how cattle operate.

At Ennis District Court, solicitor Daragh Hassett told Judge Patrick Durcan that at the moment “the case can’t be settled and is a runner”.

In the alleged breach of contract case, one man is suing another concerning the alleged infertile bull.

Hassett is representing the defendant in the case and he told Judge Durcan that “it is a ‘crush’ case and the plaintiff alleged that the bull is infertile”.

A “crush” case is where a cow gets put into a cattle crush and is artificially inseminated (AI).

There are to be six witnesses in the case and it is expected to take half a day.

‘How cattle operate’

Hassett told Judge Durcan that he would be well qualified to hear the case when it goes to hearing.

Responding to Hassett, he said: “I don’t know quite what you mean by that.”

In reply, Hassett told the Co. Mayo native: “Judge, you come from a rural background. You have an understanding as to the birds and the bees, and cattle and how they operate.”

Judge Durcan stated that a vet had previously informed him of a fertility method for cattle that was “effective, but not obvious”.

Hassett stated that the case has been listed for hearing for May 8 and, as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions on district court business, the case has been adjourned to October 9 for mention.

After being told the nature of the case at a previous court hearing, Judge Durcan quipped “by the time I will have heard everything on this, I will be saying a lot of bull”.