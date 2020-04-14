Varadkar and Martin agree ‘framework document’ for coalition

The leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have agreed a “framework document” with a view to forming a coalition.

Spokespeople from both parties confirmed that Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin met today, Tuesday, April 14, and agreed a framework for a coalition. The document and its contents will now be circulated to the respective parties’ TDs.

“Both leaders met this morning and agreed the framework document. Both leaders will brief their respective parliamentary parties tomorrow [Wednesday, April 15],” said a joint statement.

AgriLand understands that the document will also be put to other parties and independent TDs. At present (following the results of the February General Election), the two parties have a combined 73 seats in the Dáil – seven short of a majority of 80.

Government formation has taken somewhat of a backseat since the outbreak of Covid-19 here, although talks and negotiations between parties continued at a steady pace, despite the restrictions resulting from the virus outbreak.

Covid-19 restrictions on farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has outlined how the Covid-19 restrictions impact farmers and farm activities in a detailed online statement.

The department has answered key questions farmers may have, including: do restrictions apply to farmers; will the department be issuing letters certifying essential workers; and can farmers move animals.

With the question of how the restrictions affect the ability of a farmer to move animals recently causing controversy (after a farmer was stopped on the road by Gardaí), the department confirmed: “The current advice is that you can move animals as part of the business of farming, which is an essential service.

“There is no restriction on the distance; however, one should reflect on whether such movement is actually essential at a particular point in time,” the department added.