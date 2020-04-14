Continental bulls wanted for export by Viastar

Meath-based exporting company, Visastar, is currently sourcing young continental bulls for the Turkish market. The consignment of bulls will depart Ireland later this summer.

For this shipment, the export company is procuring continental bulls only and no Friesian types are wanted for this consignment. The bulls must be born from July onwards and weigh in the region of 200-300kg.

Additionally, Viastar is actively sourcing bulls for the Italian market. Again, only continental bulls are desired and no Friesians are wanted. For this market, the bulls sought must weigh 350-450kg.

Any farmers with suitable bulls can contact Viastar at: 087-6242979.

In other export news, another Irish exporting company is currently preparing an order for the Libyan market. Purcell Brothers, the Waterford-based firm, is now sourcing bulls for this shipment.

The consignment – which is set to depart at the end of this month – will consist of both Friesian and continental bulls. The exporter is in the market for Friesian bulls weighing 200-400kg and coloured animals weighing between 450kg and 550kg.