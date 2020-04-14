Beef trade: In-spec heifer and steer price holds

The difficult market conditions continue for beef farmers this week, with out-of-spec cattle facing further price cuts.

While in-spec heifers and bullocks continue at last week’s price of 340c/kg, farmers with animals exceeding carcass weight limits are being hit hard; overage slaughter-fit cattle are also open to these price cuts.

The retail demand for heifers and steers is said to be steady, but the absence of the hospitality sector has seen both bulls and cows come under increased pressure.

The general run of prices for cows are 230-250c/kg for P-grading animals and up to 260c/kg for O-grade cows, with those falling into the R-grade category starting at 265-270c/kg or higher in some plants.

In terms of bull prices, factories are offering 300-310c/kg, but prices are that bit higher in processing plants that specialise in bull beef; R-grade bull quotes stand at last week’s level of 330c/kg, while U-grading bulls are making 340c/kg.

While supplies were predicted to tighten, demand has also taken a hit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. All categories of stock decreased during the week ending April 5 bringing the total number of cattle slaughtered – that week – to 29,304 head (excluding calves).

As can be seen in the graph (above), cattle supplies have dropped consecutively over a four-week period.

According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), beef prices will remain relatively unchanged in Northern Ireland this week, with R3 prime cattle making 308-314p/kg or the equivalent of 353-360c/kg; these prices include bonuses where applicable.

Staying north of the border, cow prices are to remain unchanged; beef plants are offering 224-230p/kg or the equivalent of 255-262c/kg for O3 cows.