Waterford-based export firm sourcing bulls for Libya

An Irish exporting company is currently preparing an order for the Libyan market. Purcell Brothers, the Waterford-based firm, are now sourcing bulls for this shipment.

The consignment – which is set to depart at the end of this month – will consist of both Friesian and continental bulls. The exporter is in the market for Friesian bulls weighing 200-400kg and coloured animals weighing between 450kg and 550kg.

Anyone with suitable bulls can contact Purcell Brothers at: 087 1603003.

Other export news

In other export news, Roundwood Livestock Limited – which is based in Co. Wicklow – has secured a contract with the Algerian government to supply 12,000 live bulls and steers, it was confirmed by the Department of Agriculture last week.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, welcomed the development in a statement this afternoon, Monday, April 6.

Commenting the minister said: “This is very welcome news in what are otherwise difficult times for beef farmers.

It is a big vote of confidence in the Irish cattle market by the Algerian government and in the quality of Irish beef.

“I commend Dr. Salman and his team at Roundwood for their efforts in developing this exciting market opportunity.

“Irish farmers will no doubt welcome the opportunity to have another market open up for Irish livestock at this critical time,” he added.