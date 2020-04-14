Farmers with children at home urged to step up safety plans

With children off school for three weeks now due to Covid-19 – and public health measures remaining in place for a further three weeks, farmers are urged to prioritise farm safety.

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan called on everybody in the farming community to step up their farm safety plan in light of current circumstances.

In the last 10 years, there have been 21 fatalities involving children.

The majority of these accidents involve a child and a tractor. Children forget the operator of the tractor can’t hear them or see them, Cullinan warned.

There have been four deaths on Irish farms this year already, the president highlighted.

Cullinan said it’s up to farmers to protect the most vulnerable on Irish farms, adding:

“Parents should talk to their children about the dangers around their farmyard. When a parent is safety conscious, this awareness will transfer to their children,” he said.

Children under seven are not allowed to travel in a tractor. Children should have a safe and secure place to play, where they cannot access the farmyard.

The president’s comments follow a previous safety warning issued by IFA last month, when Cullinan previously warned that a farm can “be a dangerous place where the unthinkable can happen in a matter of seconds”.