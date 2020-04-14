Mostly dry over coming days but rain expected by weekend – Met Éireann

The coming days will start off largely dry and sunny today, Tuesday, April 14, but temperatures will be cooler than recent times, according to Met Éireann.

The week will continue to be mostly dry in the north and west with sunny spells, but there will increasing amounts of cloud with rain at times in the south and east over the weekend.

It will be cool and bright this morning, with any frost quickly clearing, and then dry and mostly sunny for the rest of the day, the national meteorological office notes.

The sunshine will be a little hazy at times, especially in the north with some high cloud, with temperature highs of 12° to 15°expected, though it will be a little cooler near south and south-east coasts due to the onshore breeze.

Tonight will be a dry and cold night with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of -1° to 2°. Mist and fog patches will form in near calm conditions, with fog becoming dense in parts of Connacht and Ulster.

Drying conditions will be moderate to good for the next two or three days as it will be dry and sunny; however, winds will be light.

Conditions will become more variable after this with more unsettled conditions edging from the south, the forecaster notes.

Spraying conditions will be good for the next two or three days with dry conditions and light winds forecast.

Regarding field conditions, the recent mainly dry weather has meant that trafficability is good on many soils.

Rain currently forecast for next weekend may cause trafficability to disimprove in some southern and western areas, the office notes.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be a dry and mostly sunny day, according to Met Éireann. Mist and fog will clear through the morning, lingering for a time in the west and north, especially near coasts.

There will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and it will feel a little milder with highs generally of 14° to 16° forecast, but again it will be a little cooler near coasts in a light variable or easterly breeze.

Tomorrow night will be dry and mostly clear. Some mist and fog patches will form in a light easterly breeze, with lows of 2° to 5° given.

Outlook

Thursday will start off dry and bright, with a little more cloud than previous days but long sunny spells also, according to Met Éireann.

Cloud will build from the south during the day with some patchy light rain expected in southern coastal counties by evening.

Temperatures will reach highs of 14° to 17°, with these mildest in the midlands and west. It will be a little cooler on the east coast in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

Patchy light rain or drizzle is expected in parts of the south on Thursday night, but most areas will remain dry with clear spells.

It will not be as cold as previous nights with lows of 5° to 8°, coolest in the north where skies will be clearest.

Finally, Many areas will be dry on Friday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. The best of the sunshine will be in the north but it will be mostly cloudy in Munster and south Leinster however, with rain at times here.

Maximum temperatures of 13° to 17° are expected, the highest of these in the west, as a stiffening easterly breeze will take the edge of temperatures in the east.

Outbreaks of rain will gradually edge northwards later Friday and Friday night, however it will hold mostly dry over Ulster. Lows of 3° to 5° are expected in the north, with 6° to 8° in the south.

As things stand, it will be cloudy over much of the country with patchy outbreaks of rain at times, particularly in the south and east.