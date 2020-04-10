Public health measures extended through to May

Public health measures currently in effect will remain in place for an additional three weeks through to Tuesday, May 5, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced today, Friday, April 10.

In a public statement this afternoon, the Taoiseach confirmed that the public health guidelines will be extended for a further three and a half weeks.

The Taoiseach made the statement following a meeting with the National Public Health Emergency Team earlier today.

The restrictions…have been extended now until May 5. It is of course our fervent hope that after that we will begin to unwind the restrictions – but I cannot guarantee that that’s going to happen.

“It really does depend on what happens over the course of the next two or three weeks and how people respond to our call to continue the restrictions, to continue those behaviours – not just social distancing but also hand-washing, coughing etiquette, all of those things.

“They won’t be eased in one go; they’ll have to be done bit-by-bit. We’ll also have to see whetehr the virus starts to circulate and rise again, once restrictions are eased, because then they might have to be re-imposed.”

Varadkar said that there is “no magic figure” but that hospitalisations, new cases and other metrics would be looked at to determine the next move. Other European countries will be monitored to see how they fare in easing restrictions, for guidance.

In addition, Minister for Education Joe McHugh revealed that the Leaving Cert will now take place on either the last week of July or early August with a final decision on dates to be made subject to the public health advice in June.

Meanwhile, the Junior Cert will now be replaced by school-based exams and assessments which will take place early in the new school year.

Finally, all schools are to remain closed until further notice, the minister noted.