FTMTA: Machinery firms will play part to keep agri sector going

Farm machinery firms around the country have been advised to continue with the repair of agricultural machinery and supply of parts for essential services to keep the agri sector going as the coronavirus clampdown continues.

In a statement to its members, the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) assured that companies may continue to repair agricultural implements and source parts at this time – as a key factor needed to keep machines moving.

In a short statement, the association noted that a number of core activities of the farm machinery trade are allowed to operate as essential services under the “List of essential service providers under new public health guidelines” released by Government on Saturday, March 28, adding:

This applies to the supply, repair and installation of machinery and equipment and industrial machinery and equipment for essential services.

The agriculture sector is categorised as an essential service in an earlier part of the same list so the supply of parts, service / repair operations and delivery / installation of machinery service by FTMTA members to them is also an essential service, the organisation said.

Advertisement

“Service or repair activities can continue in the workshop as well at customer sites and in many cases this work will have to be conducted at the farm machinery business which is allowed for under the Government list,” the representative group’s statement added.

“The key point for all to be aware of in this context is that this activity is the provision of an essential service rather than any emergency criteria.”

Noting that management and staff must cooperate across the board to keep the cogs in the agricultural sector turning in a safe manner, the association explained:

Management have to do their bit by ensuring that all recommended precautionary measures are in place and being observed; staff must reciprocate by implementing the precautionary measures put in place by their employers but also by reporting for work as required and not taking advantage of the situation.

“Everybody in the trade needs to pull together on this,” the FTMTA concluded.