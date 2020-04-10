‘Stage set’ for first online pedigree Angus bull sale

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association is preparing to hold its first online sale of pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls later this month.

Set to take place on Friday, April 24, at 2:00pm, the sale is also thought to be the first online sale of pedigree Angus bulls in the country.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association explained that its usual sale calendar has been “completely disrupted by the current Covid-19 situation with almost all of the upcoming sales having been cancelled”.

As a result, the society says, it is hoped that an online sale will prove to be advantageous for both breeders and purchasers alike.

Award-winning international auctioneering firm Denis A Barrett Auctioneers will facilitate the online sale.

The bulls up for grabs will be aged between 13 and 24 months; the minimum reserve on all bulls on the day will be €1,500, according to the society.

Commenting ahead of the sale, Irish Aberdeen Angus Association president John McEnroe said:

“We’re hoping that, with the way everything is in lockdown, the online sale means that people will be able to trade; because people need money, meal bins need to be filled. Pedigree men need to pay for meal and inputs the same as everyone else and there are customers on the other hand who are anxious to get a bull and let him out with heifers.

As far as we’re concerned, trade has to go on – and we’re trying to [safely] facilitate that.

McEnroe highlighted that potential buyers include a range from pedigree breeders to dairy farmers seeking a bull. However, amid Covid-19 the online format is about making things as accessible as possible for such farmers.

The Angus society advises potential buyers to contact auctioneer Denis Barrett on email at: [email protected] – adding that all buyers must be registered in advance of the sale.