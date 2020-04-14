Stolen machinery found buried in Co. Down

Detectives in Co. Down have recovered farm machinery reported stolen and arrested three males on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

The items – a John Deere F440R Maxicut baler and a McHale 991BJS round bale wrapper – went missing from a farm nearby three weeks ago.

Both machines were found buried on agricultural ground along the Ballynagarrick Road, Carryduff.

A Claas Volto 800 tedder also reported missing the same weekend was also recovered.

3 arrested

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “The arrest of the three males and recovery of machinery followed the report yesterday that a number of items of stolen machinery were recovered in the Ballynagarrick Road area of Carryduff.

“Police attended and recovered pieces of farm machinery believed to have been stolen from the Carryduff area on April 13.

“A further report was made to police on Monday (April 13) that another piece of agricultural equipment was recovered from a field on the Mill Road, Carryduff.

“Officers attended the address and located a further piece of farm machinery, believed to have been stolen from the Carryduff area.

Police subsequently arrested three males aged 18, 21 and 23 on suspicion of handling stolen goods. The 21-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and possession of articles for use in fraud.

“We understand the impact that crime against the farming community has on farmers, their families, farmworkers, businesses and the wider rural community. It is for that reason that we take it seriously.

“We would like to hear from anyone who can help with our enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in these areas to contact police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on: 0800-555-111. The service is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The three men have been released on bail pending further enquiries.