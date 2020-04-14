Nearly 60,000 more calves registered compared to this time last year

Total calf registrations are up nearly 60,000 head compared to this time last year, according to figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

Taking a closer look at the figures, we can see that 55,964 dairy calves were registered during the week ending April 10, 2020 – a decrease of 7,797 head on the corresponding week in 2019.

1,091,525 dairy calves have been registered so far this year – an increase of over 45,405 head when compared to the same period in 2019.

Looking at suckler calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending April 10, 2020, some 36,013 beef calves were registered – a decrease of 4,771 head on the same week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 297,559 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 283,069 beef calves were registered – a 5.1% increase.

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running behind last year’s levels. During the week ending April 10, 2020, 91,977 calves had been registered.

Advertisement

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,389,084 head. Whereas, in 2019, by the same date, some 1,329,189 head of calves had been registered.