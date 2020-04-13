Video: 82ac farmland with outbuildings and a period residence – on the market

Currently on the market is Stokestown House, an elegant early 19th century period residence with gate lodge, standing on approximately 82ac (33.2ha), with a variety of outbuildings present also.

Colliers International is facilitating the sale of the land.

The property is situated on the Wexford/Kilkenny border, a 10-minute drive from the town of New Ross; while Waterford is 30km in distance; Wexford is 40km; Kilkenny is 50km; Cork is 148km; Dublin is 153km; and Dublin Airport is 158km respectively.

‘Highest quality’

The lands at Stokestown comprise mixed-quality, and are used for a variety of different purposes.

The mature woodland and plantation forestry present extend to approximately 35ac (14.1ha), leaving a balance of approximately 43ac (17.4ha) which are under grass and tillage.

The arable grassland is of the “highest quality”, according to the estate agents, and is usually saved for hay or silage depending on the prevailing weather conditions.

The tillage is under malting barley with a small section being planted in conjunction with the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

The surrounding river is used for the growing of a meadow, used for hay or silage as required.

In addition to the farmland is a series of outbuildings, which are located to the rear of the house in a gated courtyard. These comprise of a number of stables, garages, kennels and storage sheds.

Local stone

Stokestown House is a fine period house built of local stone and is believed to date from the early 1800’s. The house extends to approximately 572m² (6,200ft²).

The ground floor comprises: four principle reception rooms including the drawing room; a dining room and small sitting room; and a kitchen and a selection of walk-in storage rooms and sculleries.

The first floor comprises: seven bedrooms (two with en-suite bathrooms); and the family bathroom.

According to Colliers International: “The house will require modernisation and a certain amount of upgrading to suit modern-day living requirements.”

Open farmland

The house is approached by a gravel avenue, traversing open farmland with occasional specimen trees, leading to the front gravelled fore court.

The gardens to the south of the residence are in lawns with shrubberies and bounded by mature woodland providing total privacy.

The gate lodge is situated at the main entrance to the property. According to the estate agents, it is in a “derelict state”: however, there is the opportunity for renovation.

Potential opportunities could allow for the “occupation by a member of staff if required” or as a” rental to supplement income”.

Additional amenities on the property include mains electricity; water from a private well; electric security gates at the entrance; and an alarm monitoring system.

Stokestown House has a guide price of €1,750,000. Further information can be found online.