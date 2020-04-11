Change of scene: Diverse farm portfolio with 238ac and 10 holiday cottages…in Scotland

Located in a rural coastal position around three miles from Dalbeattie, in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, and around two miles above the coastal village of Kippford, is a diverse farm portfolio extending to some 238ac.

Meikle Richorn Farm and Holiday Cottages offers a “fantastic lifestyle purchase” for the discerning buyer to create a successful diversified farming business, as it goes on sale through Galbraith.

4 lots of potential

Around 172ac of farmland and modern buildings are for sale as one lot. This parcel of land is arranged in a horseshoe following the curvature of the Urr Water.

The area is known for early grass growing and mild winters due to the Gulf Stream and is well suited to stock rearing or fodder production. There are also two excellent modern farm buildings, a cattle shed and a large general purpose shed with workshop and storage area.

In addition to the farmland is a traditional, six-bedroom farmhouse which has served as the family’s centre of operations. The farmhouse was previously subdivided and could be easily split to create an annexe or additional accommodation for a holiday let manager.

Furthermore, the successful holiday let business was created out of 10 cottages converted from the original farm steadings in 2007-2011.

The holiday cottages range from two to five bedrooms and many enjoy far-reaching views of the Urr Estuary. There is an enclosed outdoor area and each property benefits from its own hot tub. A linen store allows for a swift turnover and management of the holiday properties.

Moreover, planning permission was also granted in 2010 for the creation of a sympathetic development of six holiday chalets nestled in the undulating land located at the centre of the farm, adjacent to the farm steading, all positioned to take advantage of the stunning views of the estuary.

Want to know more?

The property is for sale whole or as four lots.

These comprise: Lot 1; 37ac: Traditional large farmhouse and 10 cottages currently utilised for holiday lettings arranged around a central courtyard, ranging from two to five bedrooms;

Lot 2; 28ac: Present is a field and woodland with planning permission for six holiday chalets overlooking the Urr Estuary;

Lot 3; 172ac: Comprises land and modern farm buildings;

Lot 4; 1ac: Two potential building plots located at the entrance to the property. Available by negotiation.

David Corrie, handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “The sale of Meikle Richorn Farm and Holiday Cottages presents a truly fantastic lifestyle opportunity.

Given its successful holiday let business and potential to expand this even further, combined with the farming aspect of the sale with good-quality land for fodder production and animal grazing, we expect interest from many parties keen to establish a diversified farm enterprise in the beautiful Dumfries and Galloway.

“Properties of this nature do not come onto the open market regularly and with many people currently reconsidering their present lifestyle, it makes for a very exciting lifestyle prospect indeed.”

Meikle Richorn Farm and Holiday Cottages, Dalbeattie, Dumfries and Galloway, is for sale through Galbraith as a whole, with a guide price of £3.5 million – or in separate lots.

Further information on the property can be found online.