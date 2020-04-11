Burren producers’ initiative doesn’t put eggs all in one basket

An initiative in the Burren ensures that food producers there are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Members of the Burren Food Trail have launched the ‘Burren Basket’ in direct response to the adverse effect on product sales and food tourism in the region as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The collaboration features some of the area’s best known award-winning artisan food producers, such as the Burren Smokehouse and St. Tola Irish goats cheese, with the support of the Burren Ecotourism Network.

“Following the sudden onslaught of travel restrictions, we started receiving several enquiries from regular customers about the availability of our cheese online,” said Siobhán Ní Ghairbhith, from St. Tola Irish goats cheese.

Then conversations started between the members of our food network, most of whom had to unfortunately close but had a stock of product to sell. The online ‘Burren Basket’ seemed the ideal, and only, solution.

‘Every little bit helps’

Siobhán is 21 years in business this year and has managed to retain her seven employees at St. Tola, where she has a herd of 300 goats, with 220 milked.

“About 70% of our business has been with the food service sector – hotels, restaurants and catering – and we are now relying on retail in this country through a number of initiatives including our online shop: www.st-tola.ie.

“We’re in the process of helping to set up Neighbourhood Food in Ennis where shoppers go online to buy from small producers. We’re also involved with Deliver Clare which is working on setting up a website.

“We have to keep milking and we’re getting support from Glenisk, the shops and the supermarkets. The Government scheme for employees has been helpful and our employees have been very versatile.

“We’re all just helping each other out and every little bit helps. We’re just starting to make a hard cheese which will have a longer shelf life than soft cheese,” said Siobhán.

People need to buy Irish produce which is offering great value rather than the cheap imports that are on the shelves.

“I’m just taking each day at a time and trying to find new markets as well as working with other cheesemakers through: www.irishcheese.ie. It’s about pulling together as producers and farmers and putting on the green jersey.”

Innovate in light of the decline

The Burren Food Trail comprises 30 businesses from the Burren Ecotourism Network which has almost 65 members. The membership includes food producers, restaurants, cafes, visitor attractions as well as farmers’ markets.

Like many businesses in the current climate, the region has been forced to innovate in light of the decline in sales and the non-existent tourism industry.

“Many of the Burren Food Trail members had market-ready product as the season was starting just before the Covid-19 crisis,” said Burren Ecotourism Network CEO, Jarlath O Dwyer.

“With strong demand for products from the locality thanks to long-term loyal customers, we decided to take the business online with the ‘Burren Basket’. Hopefully, when the current situation has passed, our valued supporters will be in a position to visit the area and continue to spread the word about the Burren Food Trail.”

The Burren Smokehouse is an experienced online trader with expert knowledge of the logistics involved in the delivery of chilled goods and has built up an extensive database of Irish and international customers since starting operations over 30 years ago.

Owner Birgitta Hedin Curtin has seen a gradual increase in online orders in recent weeks, many of which have been destined as gifts.

“The Burren region is recognised as a distinguished food destination, synonymous with outstanding produce and engaging hosts offering memorable food and dining experiences,” said Birgitta.

The Burren Food Trail contributes to sustaining a local tourism economy that sees visitors drawn to the area, not only by the appeal of its culture, people and landscapes, but also by the food-based experiences that enhanced the pleasure of their stay.

“We are confident that the destination will recover after this challenging time, and in the meantime, we will endeavour to promote the Burren brand through initiatives like the ‘Burren Basket’.”

As well as products from St. Tola Irish goats cheese and the Burren Smokehouse, the ‘Burren Basket’ includes gouda from Aillwee Cave, black and white pudding from Market House and beetroot chutney from Burren Fine Wine & Food.

It is delivered direct to the doorstep in Ireland and to some countries in Europe, providing a contactless transaction which is increasingly important in this period of social-distancing, self-isolation and cocooning.

The ‘Burren Basket’ is available at €50.00 for the medium-sized hamper and €58.00 for the large hamper. To order, visit: www.burrensmokehouse.com.