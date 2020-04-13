VCI issues guidance on Covid-19 and ‘passive transfer to animals’

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) has issued a guidance note to veterinary professionals on the subject of Covid-19 and “passive transfer to animals”.

Included is a protocol for veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses to assist animal or pet owners who may be concerned for their animal’s welfare or suspect that their animal may have contracted the virus.

The council says that it acknowledges that recent reports of dogs, cats and even (captive) zoo tigers and lions testing positive for the virus should be taken seriously.

However, the council advises that there is currently no indication that animals such as cats and dogs are active transmitters of the infection to humans. This view, the VCI says, is shared by the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

Advertisement

recommended protocol for veterinary professionals: If faced with questions from animal owners worried by news reports or stories found on social media, veterinary professionals should be aware that the general population understandably equates the detection of a pathogen in an animal with active and contagious infection;

Veterinary professionals should be mindful when explaining the concept of “contaminated” rather than “infected” pets; there exists the possibility of the discovery of some hitherto undiscovered reservoir or intermediate animal host;

Veterinary practices should advise their clients that while the situation may change that, at this point, pets are not considered to be active transmitters of infections for humans;

However, animals that have contact with confirmed or suspect human cases should be treated as high risk of having the virus either on their coats, or in their faeces, as well as in nasal and oral secretions. It would be advisable that such animals be quarantined and kept in isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure;

Where such animals have to be examined in a veterinary practice, the precautionary principle should be invoked. Barrier-nursing protocols should be implemented, and a minimum of practice staff should be exposed to the risk. These processes should be explained in advance to allay fears and avoid unnecessary embarrassment;

High-risk Covid-19 patients should limit their contact with animals;

In keeping with other disease-control measures, people should always wash their hands after playing with and handling animals. The council provided the followingfor veterinary professionals:

Spirit of collegiality

The VCI also acknowledged the veterinary professionals who are continuing to work and provide veterinary care during the current period.

Joe Moffitt, president of the VCI, said: “We would like to commend all registrants who continue to practice veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing to the highest professional standards, while adhering to HSE [Health Service Executive], public health and Government guidelines and operating in a spirit of collegiality – despite the obstacles posed by the current pandemic.”