‘Community champions’ reach out to those cocooning

For the past week ‘community champions’ have been out and about in every local authority area as part of an initiative by Irish Rural Link and The Wheel – Ireland’s association of community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises.

The initiative is funded by the department of rural and community development, on a Covid-19 outreach programme for those who are cocooning.

The ‘community champions’ have been deployed to support people who are cocooning in their homes under the Covid-19 emergency measures. The initiative is part of the ‘community call’ which was launched by An Tánaiste, Simon Coveney on April 2.

Trusted experienced sources

The ‘community champions’ are working with local authorities and local community and voluntary groups to make sure that people who need help get it from trusted experienced sources.

Deirdre Garvey, CEO of The Wheel, said that it is now nearly two weeks since the ‘cocooning’ measures were introduced, and they are proving a difficult adjustment for many older people and people with underlying health conditions who are normally quite active in their local communities.

It is the role of the ‘community champions’ to ‘join the dots’ and ensure that every person, regardless of where they live in the country, is connected to the necessary help and supports to meet their needs at this time.

Seamus Boland, CEO of Irish Rural Link, said that there are a lot of community groups, voluntary organisations, and people in every community who are helping and willing to assist at this time.

“So for those who have to ‘cocoon’ and may not have family living close by, do not be afraid to ask for help,” he said.

“Charities, community groups, and voluntary organisations that are currently supporting vulnerable people in the community, or are planning to do so, are advised to contact their local ‘community champion’ as soon as possible,” said Seamus.

The contact details of the ‘community champions’ are available at: www.wheel.ie/champions.