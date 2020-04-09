Farmer collecting animal sent home from Garda checkpoint

A farmer who told members of An Garda Síochána that his journey to collect an animal was essential was directed to return home following Garda enquiries on the matter earlier today, Thursday, April 9.

Taking to social media, Gardaí based in Co. Meath stressed the importance of only taking essential journeys as the country continues to wrestle with the impact of Covid-19.

In a statement on Facebook, Meath Gardaí said: “Covid-19: 28 more deaths in the past 24 hours. 500 new confirmed cases.

“Yet some people still aren’t complying with the current rules.

This farmer at a checkpoint today insisted his journey to Cavan to collect an animal was essential. After Garda enquiries were made, it turned out it wasn’t essential. He was directed to return home.

“Another motorist was stopped going from Ashbourne to deliver an item of furniture to a friend in Oldcastle. He too was turned around and sent home.

“Another motorist said he was going to the local food store but his Sat Nav told a different story. Also sent home. This is very disheartening folks.

“We are trying to do our part to stop the spread of this virus. Please stay at home, especially this Easter weekend. Only essential journeys to be made and stay within 2km from your home if exercising,” the Garda statement concluded.