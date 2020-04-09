This week’s FarmLand: Dr. Frank Mitloehner and Joe Burke on effects of Covid-19…

On this week’s FarmLand we talk to leading experts – at home and abroad – about some of the consequences of Covid-19 for the agricultural sector.

From California, Dr. Frank Mitloehner – a professor and air quality expert at UC Davis – tells AgriLand news editor Claire Mc Cormack how the global pandemic is impacting on the world’s carbon footprint.

The professor – who is involved in research that quantifies and mitigates agricultural air and climate pollutants – also talks more specifically about how agricultural emissions are currently stacking up, whilst other sectors – such as transportation and construction – have effectively ground to a halt.

Dr. Mitloehner also weighs in on where he believes the global agricultural emissions debate will move post-Covid-19.

Meanwhile, with prices for factory-fit prime cattle taking a significant hit this week, Joe Burke – senior meat and livestock manager at Bord Bia – outlines how Covid-19 is impacting domestic and international markets for Irish beef.

Advertisement

Burke also provides an insight on a positive development that made headlines this week – the securing of a live export contract for 12,000 bulls and steers to Algeria.

Plus, we’ve a short update on how calf exports are faring amidst the virus outbreak.

FarmLand – video and podcast

Stay tuned to FarmLand every week as we aim to bring you all the latest farming news and know-how from across the country and across the sectors.

You can also listen to the audio from FarmLand (on a podcast) by clicking on this link.

AgriLand is Ireland’s largest agricultural news publisher – by audience.