Kerry reduces milk price offering for March

Kerry has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for the month of March, revealing a reduction.

A spokesperson for the processor said: “Our Kerry Group base price for March milk supplies is 30.5c/L including VAT. Based on average March milk solids, the price [including VAT and bonuses] is 32.83c/L.”

This compares to a base price last month (February) of 32.5c/L including VAT.

We are conscious that issues related to the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland and across the globe are a great concern to milk suppliers, employees and all stakeholders.

“Kerry Group will endeavour to maintain all processing operations and essential services to milk suppliers during this challenging situation,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson went on to highlight: “Due to the impact of Covid-19, and further to the joint statement issued by Kerry Group and Kerry Co-Operative Creameries in December, it has been agreed to extend the time-frame for discussions in relation to milk price arrangements and agreement towards a future long-term sustainable relationship, pending resumption of normal activities.”

The Kerry announcement follows on from Glanbia, which also revealed its price today, Tuesday, April 14.

Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 29.42c/L including VAT for March creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for March of 29c/L including VAT for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is a reduction of 2c/L from the February base price.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘share of GI profit’.