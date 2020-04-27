7% emissions cut a ‘red-line proviso’ before government talks – Green Party

The threat of climate change and biodiversity loss requires “urgent action” akin to the “commitment, cooperation and ambition” that has been undertaken during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This message is outlined by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan in his party’s response to the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s joint framework document for a potential government formation.

The letter poses 17 questions – under a number of headings – that the party is seeking clarity on before it will commit to taking part in any formal government formation negotiations.

A number of key points in relation to agriculture are included.

Emissions and land use

The first pre-condition set out in the letter asks the main party leaders if they will commit to an average annual reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of at least 7%?

It is stated that any potential government formation involving the Green Party will need to set out “clear and ambitious” targets and timetables in relation to the reduction of carbon emissions – which, the party contends, will require “enormous changes” in the country’s approach to capital expenditure on transport, energy systems and its agricultural practices.

The target set out in January 2020 by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action of a minimum targeted reduction of 7%+ per annum, in accordance with the best available scientific advice and our commitments under the Paris Agreement, should be adhered to and exceeded.

The letter also outlines how any potential government formation involving the Green Party will need to undertake radical and ambitious action on biodiversity loss and the collapse of ecosystems.

It states: “How we manage our agricultural lands, what foods we produce, where and what trees we plant, and which areas we re-wet and re-wild – these will all determine the future fortunes of our biodiversity.

“The integration of our farming, rural and coastal communities into this new landscape will be vital as we embark on an ambitious programme to regenerate rural Ireland.

A significant reform of Irish agri-food policy is needed, not only to meeting our emissions targets and to improve our natural environment, but to help build resilient rural communities.

Ryan goes on to contend that in order to meet both the country’s climate and biodiversity objectives “a national land use plan” will need to be established.

He writes: “Such a plan will set out how rural communities can thrive in conjunction with the restoration of biodiversity, a reduction in emissions, improved water quality and flood protection, lower nitrogen and ammonia levels, a switch to closer-to-nature ‘continuous cover’ forestry and rebuilding a vibrant family farming sector.

“A Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity is a welcome initiative and would inform the development of such a land use plan.

While we recognise the commitment in the joint framework document to increasing tree planting, we feel this falls short of what is necessary.

“In expanding our afforestation ambitions, we must also ensure that we not only support the forestry sector, but at the same time respect the wishes of our communities, and factor in the ecological and amenity value of our woodlands, by planting the right trees in the right places.”

Awaiting Response

In closing, the Green Party leader states that “we believe the next 10 years are critical” if we are to address the climate and biodiversity crisis “which threatens our safety, security and health”.

“The threat of climate change and biodiversity loss requires urgent action with the same commitment, cooperation and ambition as any undertaken during the Covid-19 health crisis,” the letter concludes.

The Green Party is currently awaiting a response from the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.