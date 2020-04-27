Fire brigade tests backpack sprayers on gorse wildfire

Firefighting crews extinguished a large gorse wildfire in north Co. Dublin yesterday evening, Sunday, April 26 – and used the situation to test new backpack sprayers, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.

Taking to social media yesterday, the fire service’s Twitter account posted:

“Firefighters from Kilbarrack fire station have extinguished a gorse wildfire in Howth this evening.

"Crews are testing new backpack sprayers designed for this kind of firefighting," the tweet added.



“Crews are testing new backpack sprayers designed for this kind of firefighting,” the tweet added.

Earlier during the day yesterday, Dublin Fire Brigade issued a warning over the threat of gorse fires, stating:

“Grass, trees, bushes and gorse are still very dry. Take care if you are out exercising today, be fire aware.”

Warning that there is no excuse for disposable barbecues or camp fires with Covid-19 guidelines in place, the service added:

“Take cigarette butts home with you. The orange wildfire warning is still in place.”

This is the latest in a series of warnings and alerts issued by state bodies in recent days over the threat of gorse and forest fires across the country.