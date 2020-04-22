Coillte stresses forest fire risk after Leitrim blaze

Coillte has stressed the risk of forest fire at the present time due to a spell of dryer weather, after a fire occurred in Co. Leitrim.

The fire, that happened in the Ballinmore area of the county on Monday night, April 20, was the latest incident in a week where a national fire risk “remains in place”, according to Coillte.

The fire in Leitrim was brought under control by Coillte and emergency services.

The forestry body has warned that forest fires risk diverting emergency services from focusing on Covid-19.

Speaking yesterday, Mick Power, Coillte’s national estates risks manager, said: “Last night’s fire is the latest incident that diverted vital emergency services away from focusing on the Covid-19 pandemic, putting unnecessary pressure on the emergency services and placing lives at risk.

“There is a high risk of fires now, particularly in upland areas. This is expected to continue as we experience ongoing dry weather over the spring and summer months,” Power explained.

Advertisement

He continued: “Forest fires pose a serious health and safety risk to the public and to people working in the forest sector. They are very difficult to control and put firefighters and forest personnel at great risk in their efforts to extinguish them. It is particularly important that emergency services are not put at additional risk.”

Coillte is reminding members of the public not to travel further than 2km from their homes, and to contact the emergency services “immediately” if fire or smoke is spotted.

“This is especially important as, due to the prolonged spell of dry weather, there is an increased risk of fire around forest parks and recreational sites,” Coillte said in a statement.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has issued a national high fire risk rating this week for all areas where hazardous fuels – such as dead grasses, shrub, heather and gorse – exist.

It is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31.

Coillte forest carparks are currently closed, but the forests remain open for people who live within 2km of them to take brief physical exercise, in line with the Government guidelines.