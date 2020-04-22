Prices: 100% clearance at Kilkenny Mart calf sale

Some 210 calves were on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Tuesday. The mart’s auctioneer George Candler noted that a smaller sale took place, but sellers were “particularly happy with the outcome”.

He also noted that more stronger calves were presented for sale with both farmers and exporters keen secure suitable lots which boosted the trade.

Better-quality Friesian calves were reported to sell for €60/head to €140/head, while plainer Friesian calves went under the hammer at €37/head to €70/head.

A number of continental calves – both male and female – were on offer, with continental bulls making €170/head to €290/head. Heifer continental calves sold at €140-255/head.

Looking at the dairy-cross calves on offer, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford-cross bulls made €80-275/head, while Angus and Hereford-cross heifers sold for €60/head to €240/head.

Other mart-related news

In other mart related news, talks are ongoing between the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine regarding the possible resumption of mart auctions under strict protocols, according to the co-op representative body.

A range of protocols are actively being discussed between ICOS Co-operative Marts and the Department of Agriculture to try and resume a limited and strictly enforced auction process in livestock marts as quickly as the Government will allow, ICOS has said.