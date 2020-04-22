Supermac’s outlets to reopen on ‘phased basis’

A number Supermac’s outlets around the country are to begin reopening on a phased basis over the coming days.

These outlets will be operating delivery, ‘drive thru’ and ‘drive and collect’ services, in order to comply with social distancing measures. Seating areas will remain closed.

Three outlets will begin services today, Wednesday, April 22, while a further 12 will resume business on Friday, April 24.

The three outlets opening from today are: Headford Road – drive thru;

Tuam Road – drive thru;

Newcastle – delivery only. The outlets opening on Friday are: Portlaoise – drive thru, delivery and drive and collect;

Ballysimon Road, Limerick – drive thru, delivery and drive and collect

Kinnegad – drive thru and drive and collect;

Clonmel – drive thru, delivery and drive and collect;

O’Connell Street, Dublin – delivery only;

Carrick-on-Shannon – drive thru, delivery and drive and collect;

Roscommon – drive thru and drive and collect;

Trim – drive thru, delivery and drive and collect;

Drogheda – drive thru and drive and collect;

Sligo – drive thru, delivery and drive and collect;

Ballindine – drive thru and drive and collect;

Carlow – drive thru, delivery and drive and collect.

Supermac’s is looking to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 by having customers wait in their cars after placing an order. There purchases will then be brought out to them by a members of staff, who will be wearing gloves and face masks.

Thee services will only use contactless card payment. There will also be measures in place to monitor the health of staff, including temperature testing at the beginning of a staff member’s shift.

Advertisement

Other measures include: Dedicated work stations for all staff;

Dedicated delivery driver working area;

Dedicated drive and collect points where applicable;

Dedicated delivery and collection bags.

The decision comes following consultation with the authorities, staff, customers and suppliers, including farmers.

Supermac’s says it has spent recent weeks “developing systems and processes in order to open and provide a service to the community where safety, wellbeing and standards are not compromised”.

“We would like to thank our customers and staff for their loyalty and understanding,” a statement added.

Closure

All Supermac’s outlets in the country have been closed since March 26 last, due to Covid-19.

That decision was made “due to the ever-changing challenges presented by the health crisis and the interests of our staff and customers”.