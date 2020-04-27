Total calf registrations break the 1.5 million head mark

Total calf registrations have hit 1,567,718 head, recent figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) have revealed.

In relation to dairy, so far this year, up to and including April 24 – 1,188,011 head of calves have been registered to dairy dams on farms across the country. This is an increase of 52,642 head on the same period in 2019.

Looking at the figures on a weekly basis, dairy calf registrations are ahead on the same week last year (week ending April 24) at 42,622 head, compared to 36,019 head the year before – an increase of 6,603 head.

Looking at suckler calf registrations in more detail, during the week ending April 24, 2020, some 37,783 beef calves were registered – an increase of 8,082 head on the same week in 2019.

The total number of suckler calves registered so far this year stands at 379,707 head. In the corresponding time-frame in 2019, some 354,187 beef calves were registered – a 7.2% increase.

Advertisement

When combined, total calf registrations – both suckler and dairy – are running ahead on last year’s levels. During the week ending April 24, 2020, 80,405 calves had been registered.

Overall, the total number of calves registered so far this year amounts to 1,567,718 head. In 2019, by the same date, some 1,489,556 head of calves had been registered.