Mix of dry and showery conditions over the coming days

This week will see a mix of dry and showery conditions over the next few days, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Monday, April 27, will be a cool and bright day for much of the country, with scattered showers mainly in the north and north-west. A few showers will develop further south as the day progresses.

It will be cloudy and misty at first along southern coasts, with patchy rain and drizzle, but conditions will improve through the morning. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 15°, in a light northerly or variable breeze.

Tonight, showers will become isolated, with variable cloud and clear spells. Mist and fog patches will form in the near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures will be 1° to 5°, dipping to 0° locally where clear spells prevail.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 28, will be another cool and bright day, with scattered showers. The best of the sunshine will be through the morning and evening hours, with cloudier periods occurring during the afternoon. Highest values will be 11° to 14° in light and variable breezes.

Tuesday night will see showers continuing, but there will be some dry and clear intervals too. Cloud will increase from the south overnight, bringing outbreaks of rain onto south-western shores by morning. Lowest values will be 2° to 6°, with the east seeing the coldest conditions. Light to moderate east to south-east breezes will develop.

Wednesday, April 29, will be generally cloudy, with rain in the south-west slowly extending northwards through the day, in moderate to fresh – and at times gusty – east to south-east winds.

Locally heavy falls are expected in parts of Munster and Leinster on Wednesday. It will be cool, with highs of 9° to 12°. Winds will veer south to south-west, and will ease with the clearance of the rain.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the north and west. It will be mainly dry elsewhere, with clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 6° under cloud, but dropping to 1° to 3° under clear skies. There will be light southerly or variable breezes.

Thursday, April 30, will see some patchy light rain and drizzle at first, but it will become mostly dry through the day and rather cloudy. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 14°. There will also be light or moderate north to north-east breezes.

Thursday night will be mostly dry, with variable cloud and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be 2° to 5° in light north-easterly breezes.

Friday, May 1, and the weekend, are looking like they will be somewhat milder, but largely unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain moving from the south or south-west.