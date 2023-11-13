The Bord Bia trade mission to Southeast Asia lead by Minister of State, Martin Heydon has now concluded.

Southeast Asia is very much a growing market for agri-food products, with Ireland putting our produce in the shop window.

Demand for sustainably produced safe food, along with consistency of supply are key demands within this market. Colm Hayes DAFM; Minister of State, Martin Heydon; Jim O’Toole, CEO, Bord Bia; William Carlos, Irish Ambassador to the Philippines; and Ciaran Gallagher, Bord Bia

This trade mission focused on Malaysia and the Philippines, and followed a whole-of-government trade mission to Korea.

The Malaysia and Philippines market were worth over a combined €200 million to Ireland in exports last year in agriculture produce.

Dairy

Dairy products are in significant demand within Southeast Asia, an aging population and demand for dairy protein sources contribute to this.

Bord Bia Future of Dairy in Southeast Asia report shows that the population of the region is predicted to grow by a further 100 million by 2050, with 20% of this set to be over the age of 65.

For the area which was the focus of the trade mission, dairy exports are valued at €131 million, based on figures from 2022.

But opportunities still exist, with Bord Bia aiming to increase dairy exports by a further €15 million in the coming years.

As part of the trade mission, potential customers of Irish dairy products were invited to attend seminars in both countries, which were used to promote our grass-based sustainable dairy.

Pigmeat

Although Malaysia is a majority muslim country, a sizeable ethnic Chinese population (23%) supports demand for pork with per capita consumption of 17.3kg/year, according to the Malaysian government.

Domestic pigmeat production accounts for 90% of the country’s consumption, while pigmeat imports reached 33,500t in 2022.

Malaysia is a multi-ethnic country with a population of almost 33 million, and has a sizeable consumer market for pork.

Imports account for around 6-7% of total pigmeat consumption in the country.

During the trade mission Minister Heydon and Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia chief executive officer (CEO) officially launched pigmeat in the Malaysian market. Irish pigmeat in a Chinese restaurant in Kuala Lumpur

The launch aimed to spotlight the superior quality and taste of Irish pigmeat to selected importers, distributors and chefs.

Pigmeat entered the Malaysian market late last year, which was aided by outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) within pig populations in countries like Germany, which had 37% of market share of pigmeat imports to zero currently.

Bord Bia’s aim during the trade mission was to grow the knowledge of Irish pigmeat and increase the demand for the product.

Poultry

Poultry, specifically duck, also offers a significant opportunity for growth within the Malaysian market.

Duck meat, similar to pigmeat, is in demand among the ethnic Chinese population living in Malaysia.

Access appears to be close, with a health certificate from the Malaysian authorities imminent. Irish duck suppliers are ready to supply the market as soon as access to the market is granted.

Beef

Beef was a hot topic on the trade mission, partly due to the positive case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) which was found in a 10-and-a-half-year-old cow in Ireland.

This resulted in the suspension of beef exports to China, a market where access had only quite recently been regained.

The reopening of the market in January had been seen as a major opportunity for Ireland to rebuild its beef trade with China which had been worth almost €40 million in 2019.

Within the the Philippines last year, there was over 18,000t of Irish beef and beef offal purchased valued at €50.4 million.

This makes the Philippines Ireland’s best market for beef exports outside of Europe.

Primary beef exports rose 3% to €44 million and beef offal was valued at €6.4 million in 2022, up from €3.3 million.

Primary Irish beef exports to the Philippines have grown from €14 million in 2018, an increase of over 200% in five years, with the potential for further growth in this market, but the picture is not as simple for Malaysia.

For now, beef exports to Malaysia do not look likely in the short-term, but it does appear to be a target for Bord Bia in the future.

Beef imports to Malaysia are many coming from Australia and this looks unlikely to change for now.

Trade mission

Irish produce appears to be seen in a positive light within Southeast Asia, due to our sustainable grass-based production model.

Opportunities within the Southeast Asia market appear significant, which is likely why this was Bord Bia’s fifth trade mission to the region in recent years.

Growing population within the countries in the region and food security issues, mean there are further export opportunities for Irish agricultural goods.