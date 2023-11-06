After securing of market access for Irish pigmeat to Malaysia last year, Bord Bia today (Monday, November 6) hosted a special trade event to showcase Irish pork.

The event was part of the first day of an agri-food trade mission to Malaysia and the Philippines being led by Minister of State with special responsibility for new market development at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon.

The showcase in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, aimed to spotlight the superior quality and taste of Irish pigmeat to selected importers, distributors and chefs.

Irish pigmeat

Malaysia is a multi-ethnic country with a population of almost 33 million, and has a sizeable consumer market for pork.

Imports account for around 6-7% of total pigmeat consumption in the country.

Minister Martin Heydon said that he is “pleased to see the positive progress made by Irish pigmeat in Malaysia since access was gained”.

“This trade mission is strategically important to build upon this strong start as we continue to position Ireland as the supplier of choice for sustainable, safe and high-quality meat and dairy.

“Key to this will be direct engagement with influential buyers at events such as this; while later today, I will participate in several high-level meetings with potential pigmeat customers as organised by Bord Bia,” he said.

Advertisement

This summer, Bord Bia invited 15 Malaysian chefs and meat buyers on a tour of Irish pig farms and processors and to Teagasc’s pig research facility, to experience Irish pigmeat production firsthand.

Although Malaysia is a majority muslim country, a sizeable ethnic Chinese population (23%) supports demand for pork with per capita consumption of 17.3kg/year, according to the Malaysian government.

Domestic pigmeat production accounts for 90% of the country’s consumption, while pigmeat imports reached 33,500t in 2022.

Malaysia

Lisa Phelan, Bord Bia Southeast Asia manager outlined how Bord Bia is developing the Malaysian market opportunity for Irish pigmeat: “Since access was gained 12 months ago, Bord Bia has been actively generating interest in Ireland as a supplier of high-quality pork among the Malaysian trade.

“We also undertook in-depth research into the Malaysian pigmeat market to understand all aspects of the market from consumer preferences to the best route-to-market strategy for Irish exporters.

“Through local trade media outreach, we secured enquiries from interested buyers and initiated discussions with Irish suppliers.

Advertisement

“Following this, we had our first Malaysian buyer visit in June which was very successful from a commercial perspective,” she said. Irish pigmeat in a Chinese restaurant in Kuala Lumpur

Lisa Phelan added: “Although we are relatively new trade partners, Ireland is committed to developing long-term and sustainable trade relationships with Malaysian pigmeat customers.

“Today’s event, and the trade mission as a whole, aims to reinforce this partnership message.

“In attendance today are several potential and existing pigmeat customers, including buyers who visited Ireland this summer.”