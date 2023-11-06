Minister of State with special responsibility for new market development at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon will lead a trade mission to Malaysia and the Philippines from today (Monday, November 6) till November 10.

The trade mission is in cooperation with Bord Bia, Sustainable Food Systems Ireland, Teagasc and Enterprise Ireland

Malaysia and the Philippines are expanding markets for Irish agri-food produce. The total sales for 2022 agri-food products were valued at €241 million, divided €68 million and €173 million respectively.

Dairy accounted for €63 million of the exports to Malaysia, according to DAFM.

Exports to the Philippines included €72.5 million of dairy; €50.5 million of beef; €24 million of pigmeat; €13.5 million of animal fats; and €9.5 million of animal feed.

The value of agri-food exports to Malaysia and the Philippines has increased by 24% and 178% respectively since the date of the last trade mission to Malaysia in 2018.

Agriland will be in attendance for the trade mission, bringing up-to-date information from the events as they unfold.

Trade mission

During the four day visit, Minister Heydon will meet ministers in both governments to discuss issues of mutual concern including market access.

Minister Heydon will support both Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and their Irish client companies in their relationship building with key customers.

Sustainable Food Systems Ireland and Teagasc experts will also engage with their counterparts on the knowledge transfer and research fields.

Speaking ahead of the Trade Mission, Minister Heydon stated: “This is a significant two country trade mission where there are opportunities in both countries to grow the value of agri-food and agri-tech exports and deepen the relations between our countries.

“Malaysia has a sophisticated domestic market and is emerging in importance for Irish producers, particularly in the dairy sector, while Ireland and the Philippines have long historic links between its peoples and an increasing level of trade.” Manila, The Philippines in Southeast Asia

“This will be the first ever Irish agri-food trade mission to the Philippines, and I look forward to working with counterparts on the ground in both counties to further develop markets there.

“With populations of 33 and 144 million in Malaysia and the Philippines respectively, coupled with their growing middle classes, these are markets which have been identified as having significant potential for our high quality, safe and sustainable Irish agri-food produce,” the minister added

Minister Heydon added that it is “vital” that trade is mutually beneficial.

He said his focus on this trade mission is to support Ireland’s export sector in new market development, while sharing expertise on safe, sustainable food systems, and how to work together.

Bord Bia

Minister Heydon will also as participate in Bord Bia led EU dairy and meat trade seminars during the trade mission, as well as an Enterprise Ireland business breakfast focused on Ireland agri-tech and agri-innovation solutions.

Accompanying Minister Heydon on the trade mission, Bord Bia chief executive officer (CEO) Jim O’Toole said: “Malaysia and the Philippines have been identified through Bord Bia’s market prioritisation study as key markets for dairy and meat.

“These markets are import dependent, so this trade mission gives us the perfect opportunity to raise the profile of the Irish food industry.” Bord Bia CEO, Jim O’Toole

“We know from experience that it is vital for companies to develop trade relationships, learn the market dynamics and to be guided by the best consumer and market insight.

“Our main goal on this trade mission is to build awareness of Ireland as a source of safe and sustainably produced dairy, to enhance our understanding of the meat market and to create further commercial opportunities for Irish exporters,”O’Toole said.