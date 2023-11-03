Zoetis marked One Health Day with an exclusive tour of its expanding state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tullamore, Co. Offaly today (Friday, November 3).

One Health Day brings attention to, and celebrates, the interconnection between people, animals and their shared environment.

This is an approach which Zoetis said it is committed to and which is mirrored in what it described as its innovative portfolio of animal health solutions.

Zoetis

The event took place following the recent completion of the construction phase of the Tullamore expansion project, which has created between 80 and 100 new jobs.

This new facility for the production of so-called biologicals, will see a further four-fold expansion to Tullamore manufacturing capacity.

The Tullamore team has grown to 180 since the site’s acquisition in 2017.

There will be further future employment when the site reaches maximum capacity in 2025, according to the company.

Zoetis Tullamore site lead, Conor O’Dea speaking at the event said: “This site visit was a great opportunity not only to showcase our expanding production facilities, but also to explain how our range of monoclonal antibodies helps alleviate osteoarthritis pain in dogs and cats, or target and neutralise itch for dogs with allergic or atopic dermatitis.”

Advertisement

Barry Cowen TD; Stephanie Ryan, Zoetis Tullamore director manufacturing; Stan Baker, Zoetis head of global public policy; Minister of State, Pippa Hackett; Conor O’Dea, Zoetis Tullamore site lead; Carol Nolan TD; Florian Schalke, international public affairs lead

In attendance at the site visit was Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett.

Speaking at the event she said: “I wish to extend my thanks to the entire team in Tullamore for the warm welcome and the opportunity to witness first-hand the cutting-edge work being done here.

“The recent investments in Tullamore emphasise the strategic importance of Ireland in Zoetis’ global operations and I wish Zoetis continued success and growth for the years ahead.”

Manufacturing

Zoetis has been manufacturing animal health products in Ireland since the purchase of its Tallaght site in 1975.

The Tullamore expansion builds on the company’s current footprint in Ireland, which includes commercial offices and manufacturing sites, employing more than 500 people.

Jamie Brannan, executive vice-president and group president, international operations, aquaculture and global diagnostics, said Zoetis as a purpose-driven company is working to create a healthier planet for animals and people,

“Our team was delighted to welcome Minister Hackett on One Health Day to highlight the importance of this approach in the animal health industry.

“The concept of “One Health” is essential to Zoetis and we are committed to developing sustainable animal health solutions that support animals, people and the planet.

“The Tullamore site will help to advance our commitment to One Health.

“The innovative monoclonal antibodies produced here will positively impact animals not only in Ireland, but in many countries around the world where we market our products.”

Advertisement

Zoetis’ Cherrywood Dublin office is the headquarters for its International Commercial Operations and Global Manufacturing and Supply organisations, as well as the home of local commercial operations for Ireland. Minister for State @pippa_hackett with deputies @CowenBarry and @CNolanOffaly at @Zoetis_Ireland new state of the art facility in Tullamore pic.twitter.com/AyHjzxQAeS— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) November 3, 2023

In addition to Tullamore, Zoetis has two manufacturing sites in Ireland that play critical roles in its manufacturing network.

The manufacturing site in Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow supports many Zoetis flagship products, and products from the Tallaght facility are exported to over 80 markets around the world.

The recent investment in Tullamore will significantly increase the company’s capacity to produce veterinary monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which are therapeutic biopharmaceuticals and one of the latest breakthroughs in animal health, according to the company.