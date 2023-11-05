If the rain held you back from attenting this year’s National Ploughing Championships, fear not as it is set to return next year to Ratheniska, Co. Laois from September 17 to September 19 for the third year in a row.

The site was confirmed as an “excellent location” for next year’s event at the championships prize-giving ceremony attended by over 500 in Portlaoise.

Speaking after the announcement, the National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director Anna May McHugh said:

“The NPA are delighted to be holding the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois again next year. Feedback from landowners, the local community and the wider public has been very positive and all were enthusiastic to see a return to Co. Laois.”

“It worked well as a location this year despite the inclement weather conditions. The site has proved popular for several reasons including its location in the middle of Ireland.”

A total of 200,550 people attended this year’s championships, with the wet weather having a particular impact on attendance figures.

The 2023 figure did not manage to beat the record set in 2019, when 297,000 attended.

Viewers were also brought to the fields where 350 competitors took part in a range of ploughing classes including conventional, vintage and horse.

Irish ploughing success

McHugh also congratulated all of the winners who were awarded at the prize-giving banquet today (Sunday, November 11).

At the recent World Ploughing Contest in Latvia, John Whelan and Eamonn Tracey from the Republic of Ireland team maintained their status as world champions.

Together with their coach, Brian Ireland from Co. Kilkenny, the Irish team competed against competitors from 23 other countries.

In addition, there were significant results at the European Ploughing Championships with Jer Coakley from Co. Cork winning first place gold and Dan Donnelly from Co. Wexford securing the Reserve European Ploughing Champion position.

McHugh said that Irish ploughing has never been so well represented on the global stage and is the envy of other nations.