Dairy-beef systems can achieve net profits in excess of €1,300 net margin/ha according to Teagasc.

At the BEEF2024 open day which is taking place at Teagasc Grange, Co. Meath, today, Wednesday, June 26, a presentation titled ‘Dairy-beef systems for profitable production’ outlined how the figures are achievable.

The presentation noted that “it is essential that animal growth is maximised throughout its life but this must be done in a cost-effective manner”. Nicky Byrne of Teagasc speaking at BEEF2024 at Grange

Dairy-beef profitability

The table below outlines the effect of pasture type on animal, financial and environmental performance of dairy-beef heifers finished in 2022 and 2023:

For the table, a base price of €4.56/kg on the QPS grid is assumed with a 20c/kg QA payment and a 20c/kg breed bonus. Source: Teagasc

Finishing concentrate price is factored in at €400/t and protected urea price is costed at €550/t.

The net margin in the table above excludes a land and labour charge and assumes a calf purchase price of €150/head for early-maturing breed heifer calves.

The national biennial beef open day ‘BEEF2024’ is taking place today at Teagasc, Grange, Co. Meath.

The theme of the event this year is ‘securing your future’ and the focus of the event is on the application of technologies that will help beef farmers increase the profitability and environmental sustainability of their farm businesses.

BEEF2024 is being hosted on a new site on the farm in Grange, with a new layout and structure on the day. It is a free event and all are welcome to attend.

At the event, there are two technical main stands. The first is focusing on: ‘Securing your future in beef farming’ and the second stand is titled: ‘Key factors underpinning viable and sustainable beef farming’.