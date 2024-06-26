The Irish Grown Wool Council (IGWC) and Teagasc have jointly filmed two short videos to provide “tips and techniques” for sheep shearing, so farmers can present wool to merchants “in the best possible condition”.

The videos, which the IGWC calls “comprehensive” are intended to support sheep farmers and shearers during shearing time to retain the quality and value of wool.

The videos also come with a digital PDF with the same information.

One video is on preparing for shearing, the provides insights in the shearing process, including guidance on optimal shearing conditions to ensure the sheep’s welfare and wool quality.

This video also explains some shearing techniques, with instructions on shearing preparations that minimise stress on the sheep and prevent damage to the wool.

The other video provides tips on harvesting wool, including how to roll and store wool immediately after shearing to preserve its integrity and value.

Part of this video includes advice on how to maintain the cleanliness and avoid contamination of wool.

The IGWC said that the videos are part of an ongoing commitment to supporting the sheep farming community on the island of Ireland “by providing practical resources that help farmers increase the value of their wool”.

“Proper shearing and handling not only retains the quality of the wool but also enhance its market value, benefitting both farmers and the wider wool industry,” the council said.

Alison Gault, interim chairperson of the IGWC, said: “Our Wool Quality and Presentation Working Group have prepared these video and digital supports for sheep farmers and shearers to support them during shearing season to retain the quality and value of the wool.”

The videos feature sheep farmers David Heraty and Jayne Harkness-Bones, who Gault said are experienced sheep farmers and wool handlers.

“Presenting wool in the best possible condition at the farmgate helps to ensure a better return for everyone all along the value chain. Value can be lost at shearing time due to a lack of preparation.

“Additional resources are then required by the wool merchants to bring wool up to standard, which reduces the price for the farmers and the potential development for the wool. This is an opportunity for sheep farmers to apply some simple steps before, during and after shearing to maximise their wool at harvesting time,” Gault added.