Aurivo has announced Ciara Browne, a sixth year student from Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola, Co. Donegal as the first recipient of the Aurivo Creeslough Student Support Programme.

Earlier this year, the co-op committed to supporting one student each year, over the next five years, from the Creeslough community to progress to further education or apprenticeship opportunities.

She will receive a support fund of €2,000 from Aurivo as she aims to study theology and arts at the National University of Ireland, Maynooth in Co. Kildare.

In her application, Browne said that she wants to be one of those people who are of “true value” and strive to help others in their community.

After the undergraduate degree she hopes to pursue further study to become a guidance counsellor.

General manager of Aurivo Agribusiness, Sheila Maloney said:

“The Aurivo Creeslough Student Support Programme is an extension of Aurivo’s commitment to education and training, empowering individuals and fostering growth within the communities we serve.”

The co-op has wished the recipient of the fund every success in her college degree and said the company “looks forward” to catching up with her along the way.

The Aurivo Creeslough Student Support Programme fund was fundraised directly by Aurivo employees in support of the community of Creeslough in 2022.

Aurivo celebrates 125th anniversary

Meanwhile, Aurivo Consumer Foods celebrated 125 years of one of Ireland’s largest volume liquid milk plants, Donegal Creameries earlier this week.

The creamery at Killygordon, which was founded in 1899, produces 140 million litres of liquid milk annually, which is a quarter of all liquid milk consumed in Ireland.

The milk supplied by 270 dairy farmers across eight counties is processed and delivered throughout all towns in Ireland by a team of 95 agents and van sales employees, as well as major retail distribution centres nationally.

Aurivo acquired Donegal Creameries in 2012 and has invested €10 million invested in capital projects at the plant over the last six years.

Sustainability is a key focus at the Killygordon plant with the site on track to achieve a 35% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions earlier than the government target of 2030.