In Latvia on Saturday, October 14, two Irish ploughmen maintained their status as world champions at the World Ploughing Contest.

John Whelan and Eamonn Tracey of the Republic of Ireland ploughing team won their titles at the 68th World Ploughing Contest that was held in the Kuldigas region of Latvia.

Together with their coach, Brian Ireland from Co. Kilkenny, the Irish team competed against competitors from 23 other countries.

Conventional class

Beginning his defence of his world champion title in the conventional class on Friday in the World Ploughing Stubble Contest, Eamonn Tracey earned 213 points at plot 19, leaving him just one point behind Martin Lindberg Veling of Switzerland.

Going into the World Grass Contest on Saturday in a strong position, Tracey, in a Valtra tractor at plot 11, finished in first place.

This effort was enough to gain the Garryhill, Co. Carlow man 195.5 points, which saw him achieve 408.5 points overall, and be awarded the Supreme World Conventional Ploughing Champion title.

Reversible class

John Whelan, in his New Holland tractor with a Kverneland plough, finished first in the World Ploughing Stubble Contest on Friday, October 13.

Competing in the reversible class, the Ballygarvan, Co. Wexford man earned a total of 209.5 points for his ploughing in plot 36.

On Saturday, October 14, in the World Grass Contest, Whelan picked up 207.5 points for his efforts in plot 40.

While finishing second in this competition, behind Marco Angst of Switzerland, Whelan achieved enough points overall from both contests, 417 in total, to retain his title as Supreme World Reversible Ploughing Champion.

World Ploughing Contest

Amongst the 23 other countries competing in the contest were the Northern Ireland team, which saw Adrian Jamison finish tenth in the reversible class, while his teammate Andrew Gill reached third place in the conventional class.

The World Ploughing Contest saw the Irish team surpass the New Zealand team of Ian Woolley and Bob Mehrtens, a welcome change for Irish sports teams last weekend.

Ireland was due to host the contest this year, but as it replaced Russia as the host nation last year, it will next host the World Ploughing Contest in 2037.