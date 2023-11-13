Suckler farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) will receive their payments for scheme year one in December, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed.

In a parliamentary question, Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Claire Kerrane asked the minister to outline the number of applications that were received for SCEP and the number that were accepted to the scheme.

Responding to the query, Minister McConalogue said: “The objective of the SCEP is to provide support to suckler and beef farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd.

“The programme aims to build on the gains delivered in recent years through the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP) by improving the genetic merit of the Irish suckler herd.

“I am confident that SCEP will drive further improvements in our already world-class suckler and beef herds. It will also be a crucial income support for these farmers,” he added.

The online applications system for SCEP opened on March 20, 2023 and closed on May 22, 2023.

According to the minister, there was a 25-calendar-day period after the May 22, 2023 closing date, during which, late applications are accepted with a reduction in payment of 1% per working day.

Applications received after the 25 days period were ineligible.

The minister continued:

“There were 20,837 applications received under SCEP. Applications are not deemed approved until they meet the eligibility criteria as outlined in the terms and conditions of the scheme.

“As of November 1, 2023, some 858 herdowners withdrew from SCEP and 2,352 participants were removed from SCEP due to non-compliance of the eligibility criteria under the programme. This leaves 17,627 participants in the programme.

“Payments for scheme year one will commence in December 2023,” the minister concluded.

Farmers who successfully meet the requirements of of the scheme will be paid €150/cow on their first 22 cows and €120/cow on subsequent cows.