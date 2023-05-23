Over 20,000 suckler farmers applied to the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) ahead of the deadline for applications last night (Monday, May 22).

The scheme, which is the replacement for the Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP), opened for applications on March 20.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), late applications will be accepted for an additional 25 days, but deductions to payments will occur at a rate of 1% per working day in respect of SCEP as set out in the scheme’s terms and conditions.

These deductions will only apply to the first year of the programme (2023) and applications after the 25-day period will not be accepted.

The SCEP will pay participating farmers €150/cow on the first 22 cows and €120/cow on subsequent cows.

In each scheme year, applicants must calve at least 50% beef-breed animals of the yearly reference number.

The SCEP scheme years are as follows: Scheme year Dates 1 July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 2 July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 3 July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025 4 July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 5 July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027 Source: DAFM

The reference number of cows selected for the first year of the scheme remains the maximum eligible number for the scheme but every year, farmers can reduce their reference number by 20% if they wish to do so.

Second suckler scheme

Details on a second suckler scheme to compliment SCEP and replace the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP-S) scheme is expected to be announced “very shortly”, according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking to Agriland at the recent Bord Bia trade mission to China, Minister McConalogue said: “I’m trying to conclude it as quickly as possible.”

While the minister gave no clear indication on when the scheme details would be available, he said his objective is, alongside the new suckler scheme, “to work to bring that payment of over €200 between cows and calves”.

Previously, BEEP-S paid suckler farmers for weighing suckler cows and calves, however this measure has now been incorporated into SCEP.

The new scheme to replace BEEP-S will have a different title and Agriland understands that approximately €30 million has been set aside in Budget 2023 for the BEEP-S replacement scheme.